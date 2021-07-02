Quilter Plc Invests $215,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $532.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $538.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

