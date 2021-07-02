GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

GHG stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

