Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,597 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Altair Engineering worth $45,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

