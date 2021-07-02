B. Riley Begins Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of HLF opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,083,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $45,945,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $48,188,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

