Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $460,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 162,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $3,224,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.