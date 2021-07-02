Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $43.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

