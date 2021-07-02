Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $46,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

