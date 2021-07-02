Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Endava worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

