Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,674,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.