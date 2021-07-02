Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 9,397 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

