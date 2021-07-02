Quilter Plc Acquires New Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 946,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 259,071 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 483,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 209,338 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

CTMX opened at $6.43 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.