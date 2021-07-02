AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of AZZ opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. AZZ has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

