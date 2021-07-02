WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.83 million to $149.65 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.12 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

