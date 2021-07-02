Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $118.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.81. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $69,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

