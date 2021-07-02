iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $7.92 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

