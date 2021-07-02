Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Datasea in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Datasea by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datasea in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 170.36% and a negative net margin of 295.89%.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.