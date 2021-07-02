Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $995,935.36 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joel Unruch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94.
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $300.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
