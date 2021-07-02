Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells $995,935.36 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joel Unruch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $300.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

