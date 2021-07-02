Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,890 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $512.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

