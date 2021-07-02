Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

