Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azul by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Azul stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.