Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 164.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

