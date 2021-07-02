Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Globalstar worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

