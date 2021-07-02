UBS Group AG Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 177.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $57.37 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.