UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

