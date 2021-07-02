Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 82,866 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88.

