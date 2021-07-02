UBS Group AG Buys 4,381 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

NYSE:BUI opened at $25.93 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

