Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60. United-Guardian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

