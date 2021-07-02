New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.90 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.