New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $144,000 Stock Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Genasys worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

