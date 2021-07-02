New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 14,300 Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Vidler Water Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.23% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.