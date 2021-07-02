Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $32.84. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 10 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $248,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,580 shares of company stock worth $13,037,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.