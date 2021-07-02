Barclays Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.65.

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

