Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 770.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 203,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.