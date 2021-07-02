Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.