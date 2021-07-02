Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

