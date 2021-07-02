Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 284,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $458.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

