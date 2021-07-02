Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,200 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

