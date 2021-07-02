Quilter Plc Has $335,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock worth $66,343,695. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of GH opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.53.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

