JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $39.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JKS. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.