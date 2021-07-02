Quilter Plc Sells 2,910 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

