Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

