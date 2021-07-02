Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 3.6%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.59 and last traded at $55.70. Approximately 1,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vericel by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

