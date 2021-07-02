Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 3% Higher

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.31. 1,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 948,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 141,182 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 415,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

