NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 2.6%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 38,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,778,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

