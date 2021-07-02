Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Critical Contrast

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -130.06% N/A -25.67% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.24 billion 1.29 -$1.16 billion ($2.53) -3.55 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.42 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 2 4 3 0 2.11 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus price target of $11.46, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

