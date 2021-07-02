Head to Head Review: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for HighPeak Energy and Pacific Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18%

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Pacific Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 40.43 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Drilling.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

