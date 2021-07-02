NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells $2,508,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NKE opened at $158.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

