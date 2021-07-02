Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $3,292,940.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00.

NIKE stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

