Barclays Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.04.
Shares of ZG opened at $121.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
