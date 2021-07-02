Barclays Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.04.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $121.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.