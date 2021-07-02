UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its capital strength supports its plan to invest in technology, which might drive operating leverage in the near term. Efforts to diversify non-interest income sources, and rising loans and deposits will support UMB Financial’s top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Its strong capital position and enhanced capital deployment activities are tailwinds. However, rising operating costs on investments in technology and building distribution networks will hurt profits to some extent. The company has a huge debt burden, which along with significant exposure to commercial loans remains a matter of concern in the near-term.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

